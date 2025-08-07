Tourism Ministry engages affected stakeholders after Accra Tourist Centre fire

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has met with stakeholders affected by the recent fire outbreak at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC) to discuss recovery efforts and long-term support.

The fire, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, August 4, 2025, destroyed parts of the ATIC facility, including “Rockz Waakye,” a popular food joint run by veteran musician Reggie Rockstone.

Although no injuries were recorded, several vendors lost their operating spaces.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie expressed sympathy and assured victims of the government’s support.

She noted that the Ministry was working closely with its directors to secure a temporary workspace for affected operators.

She described the incident as a major setback for the creative and tourism sectors, but assured the stakeholders that government remains committed to their recovery.

The Minister acknowledged infrastructural limitations facing the Ministry and some of its agencies, including space constraints.

She called for unity and dialogue as the sector works towards more sustainable and resilient solutions.

At the meeting, sector players shared their concerns, with many calling for a unified facility to boost collaboration and improve working conditions.

The stakeholders proposed the establishment of a one-stop facility to accommodate all players in the sector.

By: Jacob Aggrey