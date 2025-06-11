Transport operators cautioned against illegal movement of arms

The Executive Secretary of the National Com­mission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA), Dr Adam Bonaa, has cautioned transport operators against allowing themselves to be used as channels for the illegal movement of arms and explosives across the country.

To this end, he has asked them to remain vigilant and col­laborate with security agencies to prevent criminal elements from exploiting the transport sector to fuel insecurity and potential terror threats.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting in Accra on last Thurs­day, he emphasised that without the involvement, deliberate or otherwise, of transporters, it would be difficult for armed robbers and criminal elements to move weapons across the country.

He explained that the coun­try’s transport system continues to be a key route for the traf­ficking of weapons and other dangerous materials, posing serious risks to national security and heightening the threat of terrorism.

“Without transportation, armed robbers cannot move from here to the north or from Volta to anywhere. The same buses that transport good people also carry the bad,” he stated.

The Head of Communica­tions of the Commission, Carl Sowah, in a presentation, stressed that while Ghana has made sig­nificant strides in ensuring safety and stability, complacency could open dangerous gaps.

Citing Section 4.11 of Gha­na’s National Framework for Pre­venting and Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism, he revealed that intelligence assess­ments have identified public transport systems as vulnerable targets.

The meeting was organised by NACSA and brought together key players from the transport and security sectors.

It was to foster collaboration, address regulatory compliance issues, and enhance best practic­es for the secure conveyance of arms, ammunition, and explo­sives within Ghana. BY STEPHANIE

BIRIKORANG