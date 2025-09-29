UDS crowned FISU World Cup champs … after beating Paulista University in grand finale

Ghana’s University of Development Studies (UDS) emerged winners of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) University World Cup after defeating Brazil’s Paulista University 2-1 at the Suoyuwan Stadium in Dalian, China.

The UDS team became the first African university to lift the FISU World Cup trophy after a hard-fought victory over Paulista University, who won the 2023 edition.

UDS had an amazing performance in the finals, coming back from a goal down to upset their opponents in extra time in a thrilling match.

It was a difficult match for Coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko’s men, who went down by a goal at the end of the first half following a spectacular strike.

Despite being impressive with possession, the UDS team had several attempts on goal, but the Paulista University goalkeeper made some good saves.

The UDS did get the equaliser very late in the game through Mohammed Sulemana, who tapped home from close range after poor defensive play from the Brazilian University team.

The game continued into extra time with UDS looking like the side more likely to win.

With what looked like the last kick of the game, Alhassan’s curling corner kick went straight into the net.

It was a proud moment for the Tamale-based University as the referee blew the final whistle and Captain Mohammed Sulemana lifted the trophy for his team during the closing ceremony.

The UDS have had an impressive run in the tournament. They defeated the likes of University of Sharjah of the UAE, Ramon Llull University of Spain, Kyungil University and the University of Granada en route to the final. –GNA