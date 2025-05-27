UEW commends police for swift response in murder of lecturer
The Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), had commended police for the swift response in apprehending one of the suspects in the murder of Prof. Koku Mawuadem Amedeker, a lecturer at the University.
A statement signed by the registrar explained that the University welcomes the assurance by that police in apprehending and prosecution of all those involved in this heinous act.
The Ghana Police Service, it stressed, had since commenced full-scale investigations into the
incident and one suspect has already been arrested in connection with the crime.
“We call on the public to support the ongoing investigations by providing any relevant information that may aid in apprehending the perpetrators” it mentioned.
The statement further indicated that, “Prof. Amedeker was found murdered in a suspected robbery incident at his private residence in Gyahadzi, a suburb of the Efutu Municipality in the Central Region of Ghana.”
It explained that, following concerns raised by his family, who reported him missing to the police, a search was launched.
“This led to the heartbreaking discovery of his lifeless body buried on his compound” it indicated.
Moreover, it said: “The University Management, together with the entire UEW community, extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family”.
We share in their grief and pray for comfort and strength during this profoundly difficult time.
FROM DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH, CAPE COAST