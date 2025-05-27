UEW commends police for swift response in murder of lecturer

Crime

 The Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), had commended police for the swift response in apprehending one of the suspects in the murder of Prof. Koku Mawuadem Amede­ker, a lecturer at the University.

A statement signed by the reg­istrar explained that the Univer­sity welcomes the assurance by that police in apprehending and prosecution of all those involved in this heinous act.

The Ghana Police Service, it stressed, had since commenced full-scale investigations into the

 incident and one suspect has al­ready been arrested in connection with the crime.

“We call on the public to support the ongoing investiga­tions by providing any relevant information that may aid in apprehending the perpetrators” it mentioned.

The statement further indi­cated that, “Prof. Amedeker was found murdered in a suspected robbery incident at his private residence in Gyahadzi, a suburb of the Efutu Municipality in the Central Region of Ghana.”

It explained that, following concerns raised by his family, who reported him missing to the police, a search was launched.

“This led to the heartbreak­ing discovery of his lifeless body buried on his compound” it indicated.

Moreover, it said: “The Uni­versity Management, together with the entire UEW commu­nity, extends its deepest condo­lences to the bereaved family”.

We share in their grief and pray for comfort and strength during this profoundly difficult time.

 FROM DAVID O. YAR­BOI-TETTEH, CAPE COAST

