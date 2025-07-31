UHAS to undergo expansion, additional campuses to be opened in the Volta Region.

President John Dramani Mahama says the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) will soon be expanded with new campuses in the Volta Region to boost healthcare training and job creation.

The initiative, he explained, is part of efforts to produce more qualified medical professionals while also opening up global employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

President Mahama shared this update during an engagement with the Volta Region House of Chiefs at the Flagstaff House.

He said the government was working to put the university’s expansion back on track following delays in recent years.

According to him, the additional campuses will help meet growing demand for healthcare services locally and abroad.

“This will allow us to train more health professionals who can take advantage of international opportunities,” he said, adding that countries such as Barbados and the Bahamas have already shown interest in hiring Ghanaian doctors and nurses.

He also noted that the expansion forms part of a larger plan to develop the region’s human capital and strengthen its role in national development.

President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, described the news as timely and welcomed the focus on health and education.

He assured the government of the house of chiefs’ support in helping the initiative succeed.

The visit touched on several other regional priorities, including agriculture, infrastructure, chieftaincy, and education, with both sides pledging continued collaboration for the region’s growth.

By: Jacob Aggrey