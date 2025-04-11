UNFPA, Qatar Charity, GHS cut sod for Yendi Hospital Fistula Holding Home construction

Qatar Charity Ghana, in partnership with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has cut sod for the construction of a modern Fistula Holding Home, at the Yendi Government Hospital, in the Northern Region.

The facility, when completed, will serve as a specialised centre for the management and treatment of obstetric fistula, a major maternal health condition affecting women in the Northern Region.

Mr Ben Appiagyei of the Yendi Government Hospital Health Information Office, called on stakeholders to contribute to the success of the project.

Alhaji Alhassan Sulemana Gonje, the Board Chairman of the Yendi Government Hospital, said the project was timely and essential, considering the increasing number of women demanding fistula care in the area.

He noted that the absence of effective fistula facility had made the treatment of the disease a challenge, affecting the dignity and well-being of women suffering from the condition.

Dr Marion Okoh, Director of Family Health at the hospital, noted that women affected by the condition suffered isolation and stigma due to uncontrollable leakage of urine or faeces caused by prolonged or obstructed labour without timely medical interven­tion.

Country Director of Qatar Charity Ghana, Mr Hasan Owda, said the group was dedicated to supporting vulnerable populations with dignified healthcare solutions and pledged to ensure the project’s successful completion.

The UNFPA Country Represen­tative, Dr Wilfred Ochan, urged the public to continue to support women suffering from fistula and bring smiles to women surviving obstetric fistula.

The Northern Regional Minis­ter, Mr John Ali Adolf, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery in the area, and commended Qatar Charity and UNFPA for their part­nership to end fistula in the region.

He said eliminating obstetric fistula in Ghana required collective action, and urgency. —GNA