Unveiling the forgotten hero: Alfred John Kabu Ocansey’s contributions to Ghana’s nationalism and independence struggle

Introduction:

AS Ghana cele­brates its 68th independence anniversary, it’s essential to recognise the contributions of some exceptional business heroes and Nationalist pioneers who paved the way for the country’s freedom.

One such hero is Alfred John Kabu Ocansey, a colonial-era Ga-Dangme exceptional businessman, nationalist, media mogul, and philanthropist.

Ocansey’s life is a testament to his vision, entrepreneurship, leadership, and patriotism, which played a significant role in Ghana’s nationalism and independence struggle.

Ocansey’s business ventures were diverse and influential. He was a pioneer in introducing the gramophone, cinema, and radio to the Gold Coast. His City Press housed the two major leading nationalist newspapers, the Gold Coast Spectator and the African Morning Post.

These newspapers played a crucial role in shaping the minds of many nationalists and politi­cians, including five of the first Big Six. The Gold Coast Spectator, launched in 1927, was one of the most popular newspapers in the Gold Coast. It was known for its fearless tone and engaging features, making it a favourite among young people.

The African Morning Post, on the other hand, was launched in 1934 and became a powerful platform for nationalist voices. Ocansey’s newspapers employed renowned journalists like Wal­lace-Johnson and Nnamdi Azikiwe, who played significant roles in shaping the country’s nationalist movement.

Ocansey’s relationship with Nnamdi Azikiwe, a renowned Nigerian nationalist, played a significant role in shaping the Gold Coast nationalism and indepen­dence struggle.

Azikiwe, who worked at Ocansey’s City Press, was a key influence on Kwame Nkrumah and other prominent nationalists. Azikiwe’s pan-Africanist ideals and his commitment to African nationalism inspired Nkrumah, who would later become Ghana’s first Prime Minister.

Azikiwe’s influence extended beyond Nkrumah, shaping the broader nationalist movement in the Gold Coast. His own experi­ences as a journalist and nationalist leader in Nigeria also informed his relationship with Ocansey.

Azikiwe’s speech honour­ing Kwame Nkrumah’s visit to Eastern Nigeria in 1959 highlights the deep respect and admiration between the two leaders. The con­nections between Ocansey, Aziki­we, and Nkrumah demonstrate the intricate web of relationships that defined the Gold Coast national­ism and independence struggle.

These relationships were fostered through shared experi­ences, ideological alignments, and personal connections, ultimately contributing to Ghana’s indepen­dence in 1957.

Ocansey’s commitment to Gha­na’s freedom and development was evident in his political activism. He sponsored the Gold Coast dep­utation to the British Parliament in 1934, which was a significant milestone in Ghana’s quest for independence.

This delegation, led by Nana Sir Ofori Atta I and Dr J.B Danquah, aimed to address the grievances of the Gold Coast people and advocate for better prices for their cocoa. Ocansey also led and organised the first-ever social and economic freedom conference, establishing the Gold Coast and Ashanti Cocoa Federation organ­isations.

His influence extended to the famous Gold Coast Cocoa hold-up at Nsawam, which threatened the cocoa business and became a topic of discussion on the floor of the British Parliament.

Despite his significant contri­butions to Ghana’s nationalism and independence struggle, Ocansey’s legacy has been largely overlooked. However, in recent years, efforts have been made to recognise his contributions. The School of Information and Communication Studies at the University of Ghana, in collab­oration with the Ocansey and allied families, organised the first A.J Ocansey Memorial Lectures in 2020.

The lecture series aimed to honour Ocansey’s contributions to Ghana’s development and in­dependence struggles. As Ghana celebrates its 68th independence anniversary, it’s essential to re­member the forgotten heroes like Alfred John Kabu Ocansey, who paved the way for the country’s freedom.

Ocansey’s legacy is a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, determi­nation, and a commitment to one’s country. By recognising his contributions, we can inspire future generations to emulate his examples and continue to build a better Ghana.

In the words of Professor Kwame Karikari, “A patriot like A.J Ocansey is worthy of a place among the nation’s founding fathers who fought for freedom, justice, and dignity for the Gha­naian populace.” Let us honour Ocansey’s legacy and recognise his contributions to Ghana’s nationalism and independence struggle.

As we celebrate Ghana’s inde­pendence, let us not forget the sacrifices and contributions of national heroes like Alfred John Kabu Ocansey. Their legacies con­tinue to inspire us, and their stories deserve to be told. By recognising their contributions, we can build a better Ghana, a Ghana that is proud of its history and commit­ted to its future.

The Writer is a Researcher

BY ENGR. DR DZABAKU KUDIABOR OCANSEY