US Embassy cautions against visa fraud

Fraudulent practices and the rise of mid­dlemen posing as visa facilitators are raising serious concerns as the United States Embassy in Ghana revealed that out of 61,000 visa applica­tions submitted in 2024, only 25,000 were approved

This came to light at media engagement session on last Friday in Accra when the Consul General, Mr Elliot Fertik, addressed key issues around the visa application process, urging Ghanaians to avoid fraudsters and false promises.

He cautioned against paying so-called “fixers” who claim they could secure a U.S. visa for a fee, and said “the visa application process is simple and can be done by the applicant themselves. Paying someone who promises an inside connection is a scam.”

According to Mr Fertik, the Embassy receives hundreds of complaints each year from victims who were defrauded after paying large sums for visa assistance.

He said some victims paid as much as $5,000 and were still denied, adding “we are working with law enforcement to go after these fraudsters”.

Mr Fertik also admonished that lying or submitting fake doc­uments could lead to serious con­sequences, including visa refusal, deportation, or even a permanent ban from entering the U.S.