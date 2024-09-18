Sports
Vision FC record first topflight win
Vision FC recorded their first victory in the Premier League after a 2-0 win against Accra Lions FC at the Accra Sports Stadium to conclude matchweek-2 of the Ghanaian top-flight on Monday, September 16.
A goal in each half propelled the ‘Eewo’ lads to their first win in their debut campaign in the domestic elite division.
Elijah Addai put the visitors in front with a sublime finish in the 44th minute before Emmanuel Kyei doubled the lead for the Premier League new boys.
It’s a big result for coach Nana Agyemang, who is in his first season at the ambitious Ghanaian club.
Vision FC were held to a goalless draw at home by Berekum Chelsea, while Accra Lions are still without a win after losing 1-0 at Medeama SC last weekend. –Ghanafa.org