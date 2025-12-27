Vivo Energy Ghana replaces concrete desks with recycled plastics desks at Breman Fosuansa D/A Basic School

Vivo Energy Ghana has donated a set of newly crafted classroom desks made from recycled plastic wastes to pupils of the Breman Fosuansa D/A Basic School in the Central Region.

The kind gesture was in response to a Starr FM news report that children were using concrete blocks as seats in their classrooms.

The report shed light on a long-standing challenge in the rural community of Breman Fosuansa, where limited educational resources have forced pupils to learn under difficult and uncomfortable conditions.

In some classrooms, children were captured bending over concrete blocks and wooden slabs to study; a situation that stirred national concern and called for urgent intervention.

This initiative falls under “Partnerships”, the third core component of the Vivo Energy Sustainability Framework: “People, Planet, Partnerships.” Motivated by its commitment to advancing quality education and supporting the communities in which it operates, Vivo Energy Ghana partnered with United Way Ghana to verify the report and assess the needs on the ground.

The findings affirmed the urgent need for proper classroom furniture to restore dignity and comfort to the pupils.

The new classroom desks was produced entirely from recycled plastic waste; a sustainable solution crafted by Mckingtorch Africa.

The desks mark a significant improvement in the learning environment and reflect an innovative approach to solving community challenges through responsible, environmentally friendly practices. The donation also reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) and nurturing the next generation of leaders.

Speaking on the donation, Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana noted that the gesture is more than a provision of furniture; it is a message of hope to every child in Breman Fosuansa. “For pupils who once sat on cement blocks and wooden slaps, these desks say to each child, ‘You matter, your future matters.’ At Vivo Energy Ghana, we believe every child deserves to learn in a safe, dignified and inspiring environment,” she said.

The initiative , she said aligns with Vivo Energy Ghana’s vision of becoming the leading and most respected energy business in Africa, one that consistently makes a lasting, positive impact in the communities it serves.

She said Vivo Energy Ghana remains dedicated to growing with its communities, uplifting young learners, and contributing to a future where no child is left behind.

Vivo Energy Ghana as a sole distributors and marketers of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants was established in 2013.

The Vivo Energy Group operates and markets its products in countries across North, West, East, Southern Africa and in the Indian Ocean Islands.

The extended Group has a network of over 3,900 service stations in 28 markets operating under the Engen and Shell brands and exports lubricants to a number of other African countries. Its retail offering includes fuels, lubricants, card services, convenience stores, restaurants, and other non-fuel services.

It provides fuels, lubricants, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and chemicals to business customers across a range of sectors including marine, aviation, mining, construction, power, transport, agriculture and manufacturing.

BY TIMES REPORTER