Volta chiefs delegation arrives in China for investment tour

A high-powered delegation of chiefs from the Volta Region has today arrived in China on a strategic investment tour at the invitation of Ghana’s Ambassador to China, H.E. Kojo Bonsu.

The delegation is led by the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV of Anfoega, and coordinated by businessman Mr. Peter Ahiakpor.

Members of the delegation include Togbe Gabusu VII of Hohoe, Togbe Atikpladza Agbi Yao VIII of Kpalime, Togbe Sei II of Botoku, Togbe Dagadu IX of Kpando, Togbe Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII of Anyako, and Togbe Adama III of Some.

The chiefs were received at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport by Ambassador Kojo Bonsu, together with leading Chinese business executives, Mr. Jiang Jia Hua and Mr. Blaze Li of Sinohui Investment Corporation, and Ms. Aku-Sika Kpene, Board Member of the Produce Buying Company.

The visit is aimed at exploring concrete investment partnerships to address development challenges in the Volta Region.

Key areas of focus include IT and technology transfer, education and skills development, agriculture and agribusiness, sanitation and waste management, as well as tourism and heritage development.

Organisers describe the tour as a major step towards linking the Volta Region to the global investment community and unlocking opportunities for sustainable development.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme