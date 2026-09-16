37 Nsawam Prison inmates sit for Teacher Licensure Examination

Thirty-seven inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison who have completed their degree programmes have sat for the Teacher Licensure Examination.

The examination was conducted at the facility on Monday, September 14, 2026, under strict supervision by two external invigilators with support from officers of the Ghana Prisons Service.

According to the Service, the exercise forms part of its commitment to using education as a key tool for reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

The initiative is aimed at providing inmates with opportunities to acquire qualifications and skills that will enhance their prospects for responsible and productive lives after release.

The Service described the participation of the 37 inmates in the licensure examination as a significant step in their rehabilitation journey as they seek to transform their lives and contribute positively to society upon reintegration.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme