Mahama Ayariga engages Regional Ministers to strengthen local governance

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has welcomed a number of Regional Ministers to the Ministry for a courtesy engagement.

The meeting provided an opportunity to connect, exchange perspectives, and discuss issues that directly affect the development of the regions.

According to the Minister, discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between the Ministry and the regions, particularly in advancing effective local governance, responding to the needs of communities, and ensuring that development reaches every part of the country.

The engagement forms part of efforts to deepen coordination between the central Ministry and regional administrations.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme