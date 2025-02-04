Volta NDC shortlists 54 candidates for Municipal, District Chief Executives

The National Dem­ocratic Congress (NDC) secretariat in the Volta Region has selected 54 can­didates for the role of Municipal and District Chief Executive (MCE).

Among these candidates, nine are women, following a vetting process that evaluated 30 women from a total of 237 applicants who participated in the vetting.

The vetting process, which spanned two weeks, initially attracted 287 applicants; howev­er, only 237 candidates attended and underwent evaluation for the 18 MDCE positions in the Volta Region.

This process concluded smoothly after a thorough assess­ment of the applicants’ diverse professional backgrounds and experiences.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Volta Re­gional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and signed by the Acting Volta Region­al Secretary, Mr Bright Kwashie Ege.

The statement said nine women were selected from the Adaklu District, Agortime-Ziope District, North Tongu District, Kpando Municipal Assembly, North Dayi District, Afadzato South District and the South Tongu District.

It explained that the 54 short­listed applicants had three from each of the 18 Municipal and District Assemblies of the region, and the President John Dramani Mahama would appoint one per­son for the position in each of the assemblies.

The party requested that the numerous applicants who were not selected for the position refrain from feeling disheartened, as the available positions were limited to only 18 individuals.

It said there were numerous other opportunities for which these applicants could be consid­ered, allowing them to contribute to the country’s development and the party’s growth.

The statement commended the peaceful approach adopted by the applicants during the process, which concluded successfully, and the required number of 54 appli­cants were selected.

In a related development, the Volta Regional Women Organiser of the NDC, Ms Delfia Fafa Ag­bai, has urged President Mahama to consider appointing seven or eight of the nine shortlisted wom­en to the leadership positions of the MDCEs, in order to advance gender equality in the region’s leadership roles.

