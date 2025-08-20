VRA resumes public visits to generating stations

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has announced the resumption of public visits to its power generating stations.

The visits, which are open to students, professionals, stakeholders and the general public, are aimed at promoting transparency, public engagement and education about the Authority’s role in Ghana’s energy sector.

In a statement, the VRA said all visits will be strictly managed to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, protect its installations and comply with regulations.

It explained that a new policy has been developed to guide the tours. Under the policy, groups or individuals must send a formal request in writing to the Chief Executive at least 10 working days before the planned visit.

The Authority said those who receive approval will be informed of the necessary processes, including security identification, safety protocols, and fees charged according to age or category.

VRA stressed that it remains committed to adding value to lives and maintaining the highest safety standards as it continues to power Ghana’s economy.

By: Jacob Aggrey