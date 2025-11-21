Wardley: “I Need to Earn the Right to Be World Champion”

Briton Fabio Wardley insists he still needs to “earn the right” to call himself a world heavyweight champion, saying he “has a point to prove” to fans.

The Ipswich fighter beat Joseph Parker in October to claim the WBO interim title and was promoted to full champion after Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt. Usyk still holds the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles, having defeated Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in July to become a two-time undisputed champion.

Wardley told BBC Sport: “It’s always nicer to do it properly, do it in the ring, have the belt handed to you, shake hands with your opponent after and say ‘look, good fight, thank you’ and everything else.”

The 30-year-old is the 11th Briton to hold a heavyweight world title, but he believes some supporters remain unconvinced. “They don’t like it when the belts, in their eyes, just get handed about if people relinquish them,” Wardley said. “So there’s a level of earning it I will still have to do — but it’s an annoying one as well, because if Usyk would have relinquished [the title] three or four weeks ago it would have been on the line for the Joseph Parker fight.”

Wardley’s rise to world champion has been remarkable. He only began boxing at 20, emerging from the unlicensed white-collar circuit, and has stopped 19 opponents in 20 professional wins. Known for his knockout power, he was behind on the scorecards against Justis Huni in June before finishing him with a one-punch knockout in the 10th round. He also appeared to be trailing Parker before stopping the former New Zealand champion in the 11th round.

Wardley says he wants to solidify his champion status through title defenses, though discussions over an opponent for his first defense have yet to begin. “There’s a long list of fighters that could be opponents out there,” he said. “Some great domestic fights, some great international fights as well. We could do it in the UK, we could do it abroad, who knows?”

He plans a couple of defenses before pursuing unification bouts late next year, whether against Usyk or another champion. One opponent Wardley would “not shy away” from is two-time world champion Anthony Joshua, who faces YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in December. Both train under coach Ben Davison, although reports suggest Joshua may no longer be working with him.

Wardley said: “I’d never say no to anyone. AJ is one of the reasons that I got into boxing. He kind of changed the face of UK boxing from when he got into the sport and really brought it back to life in a sense. It would be an honour to share the ring with him.”

