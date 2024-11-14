The Asafoatse C.B. Nettey family of Gbese says it is committed to preserving its tradi­tions and values in order to promote the growth and development of Gbese.

According to the family, it would deploy every legitimate and laid down customs to protect and preserve the age-long established tra­ditions of the Asafoatse within the polity of the Gbese Traditional Area.

“Our dedication to preserving the legacy of Asafoatse C.B. Nettey remains unwavering. We affirm our respect for the traditions, laws, and peaceful values that have shaped Gbese,” Chairman of the Principal Elders of the Asafoatse C.B. Nettey Family of Gbese, Emmanuel Nakai Nettey, has said.

Addressing a news conference in Accra yesterday to set the record straight on recent developments within the claimants of the Asafoatse position, he said accounts given by the Nii Doku We, one of the claim­ants to the position to address the legacy of the Asafoatse title in Gbese at a press conference in Accra on October 29 were misrepresented.

Mr Nakai Nettey said the Asafoatse C.B. Nettey family were descendants of the Swalaba Quarter in Sonmenaa who traced its lineage back to the Asafoatse Nii Tetteh Nettey, the original Gbese Asafoatse Nukpa.

He said Asafoatse Nii Tetteh Nettey did not only serve as a formidable warlord and defender of the Ga people who led in the Battle of Dodowa (Katamanso) against the Asantes and the Akwamus in 1826, but was the patriarch of Asafoatse stool of Gbese.

The chairman explained that the full lineage of the Gbese Asafoatse­mei in the Swalaba Quarter were made up of Asafoiatse Christopher Brandford Nettey who reigned from 1860 to 1944, the Asafoatse Christo­pher Brandford Nettey Jr from 1944 to 1966, Asafoatse Nathan Nerte Nettey who took over from 1969 to 1990 and Asafoatse Christopher Akai Nettey from 1990 to 2012.

He noted that per their tradition and heritage, family heads of the Swalaba Quarter had also succeed­ed with due ceremony and respect culminating in the leadership of Mr Samuel Tetteh Nettey (S.T.) from 1966 to 2007, Joseph Tetteh Nettey (Nkrani) from 2007 to 2013, Alethia Egbert Nakai Nettey (Yowkow), from 2013 to 2022 and Mr Samuel Nii Akai Nettey inaugurated on August 12, 2023.

Mr Nakai Nettey said the ances­tral legacy, along with the accom­panying title and obligations of the Asofoatse were not merely symbolic but deeply rooted in historical, cultural, and communal responsi­bilities that had been honoured for generations.

Unfortunately, he said since the assumption of the role of head of family by Nii Doku III of Sonmenaa, there had been efforts to undermine the legacy and succession of Asafoi­atse C.B. Nettey with some specific actions including the Interference with family inaugurations and rites.

He said it was instructive to note that some attempts were made to obstruct the inauguration of the current head of family, including an incident where a sacrificial ram for traditional rites was removed without consent.

“These acts disregard not only traditional protocols but also have financial and symbolic implications that erode respect for established rites,” he emphasised.

The Chairman of family said even though the family received a formal request to grant Power of Attorney to Nii Doku III, the move was respectfully declined as it conflicted with the autonomy and responsibilities under customary law.

In spite of this, he said series of consensus building engagements leading to a proposal of submission of ‘Drafts’ of memorandum of un­derstanding (MOU) from the parties for study in which Bismarck Doku Nettey also known as (Doku Mallam) was very keen and submitted two drafts from the Nii Doku We.

Unfortunately, Nii Doku III and his group pulled out because the now head of family, Arde Akwa We, pointed out to them right at the traditional compound of Nii Doku We and highlighted the hierarchy and seating arrangements of the Gbese Mantse, Gbese Asafoatse Nukpa and the head of Nii Doku We.

He therefore denied the assertion that the Gbese Mantse and Dzaa­setse were manipulating the family head in the appointment of the family head of Nii Doku We.

