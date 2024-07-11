WIUCG unveils digital forensic laboratories

THE Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has expressed concern about the pervasive threat of cybersecurity on the government business, individuals and organisations.

He has, therefore, commended Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUCG) for the establishment of digital forensic laboratories, describing the facilities as a “benchmark for excellence.”

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Tuesday, Dr Adutwum expressed the hope that the facilities would equip students with the expertise to combat the cybercrime menace, add­ing, “The launch of these new labs continues this tradition, providing students with unparalleled opportu­nities for practical learning,”

The students, he said, would learn to analyse and interpret digital evi­dence, develop robust cybersecurity measures and ensure the integrity and security of information systems.

Touching on the benefits of digital forensics to cybersecurity, Dr Adutwum indicated that digital forensics played a crucial role in incidence response, evidence collec­tion, threat analysis, and proactive security measures, adding that by fostering these skills, “we are not only safeguarding our digital future but also empowering our students to become leaders in cybersecurity.”

According to the minister, the new AI lab of the school would offer students and researchers the opportunity to explore the vast po­tential of AI technologies, while the ICT lab would offer students hands-on experience in the latest technolo­gies from network infrastructure to software development.

Dr Adutwum encouraged the stu­dents to take full advantage of the “incredible” resources provided by the school and use them to push the boundaries of knowledge, innovate and to solve real world problems.

Touching on other areas, the minister re-emphasised the gov­ernment’s dedication to advancing Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) education nationwide in order to foster devel­opment and enhance digital literacy among all Ghanaians.

Highlighting the importance of digitalisation, he stated that the ongoing construction of STEM laboratories and science labs at the Junior High School (JHS) levels across the country was crucial for the nation’s progress.

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to provide a conducive learning environment in collabora­tion with the private sector, aiming to transform education and equip the youth to achieve great things globally.

Education, he noted, was a vital tool for “fighting poverty and foster­ing national development,” adding that the government was poised on ensuring every Ghanaian attains at least a high school education.

The minister stated that WIUCG had carved a niche as a practical-ori­ented institution, ensuring hands-on teaching and learning.

This dedication to practical educa­tion, he said, had been evident in the WIUCG’s recent innovations such as school of nursing skills laboratory and the school of communication broadcasting studio both fitted with state-of-the-art equipment to enhance teaching and learning.

Dr Adutwum further urged the students to take full advantage of the “incredible” resources provid­ed by the school and use them to push the boundaries of knowledge, innovate and to solve real world problems.

In his address, President of the WIUCG, Professor Obeng Mireku, said ensuring a safe cyberspace requires a collective effort of all stakeholders.

“Our motivation for establishing this advanced training facility is driv­en by the rapid digitalisation of our country, led by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.”

“Across Ghana, we are witnessing an unprecedented adoption and use of digital products and services. This digital transformation is a pos­itive step forward for our nation,” he added.