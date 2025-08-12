Wontumi TV apologizes to President Mahama for derogatory remarks by presenter

Wontumi TV has apologized to President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the general public over comments made by one of its presenters linking the President to the recent military helicopter crash.

In a statement signed by management, the station said the remarks, made by presenter Akyenkwaa Nana Kofi Asare on Saturday, August 9, 2025, were “inappropriate, unfounded, and made without evidence.”

Management stressed that the comments did not reflect the views, position, or policy of Wontumi TV, adding that they went against the station’s values of professionalism, accuracy, and fairness in broadcasting.

The station said it regretted any distress or reputational harm the allegations may have caused to the President, the NDC, and the families affected by the incident.

It added that disciplinary action would be taken against the presenter and that editorial guidelines had been reinforced to ensure presenters speak only based on verified facts and credible information.

Wontumi TV reaffirmed its commitment to delivering accurate, balanced, and respectful content, and extended its condolences to the families of those who died in the crash.

The station also called for unity and sensitivity when discussing matters of national grief.

By: Jacob Aggrey