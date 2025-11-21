Work on suspended Kpeshie Lagoon Bridge resumes

Construction works on the suspended Kpeshie Lagoon road bridge have resumed and are expected to be completed and opened to traffic by the end of November.

Assistant Resident Engineer of Arc Scale Consult, Glenn Desmond Rockson, disclosed this to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), Alfred Nii Aryetei, during an inspection visit to the site.

He said the contractor resumed work on November 15 and scheduled a two-week period to complete the project, adding that efforts were being intensified to ease the inconvenience motorists face along the stretch.

Mr Rockson noted that the contract also covers works on the Giffard Road junction intersection, and the two-week window would allow the contractor to address any technical issues that may arise.

He further highlighted that asphalting and other finishing works were ongoing simultaneously on both the Kpeshie Bridge and the Giffard intersection, with all required logistics and materials available.

The MCE assured residents of La, Teshie, Nungua, and surrounding areas that they could be confident of completion by the end of November. He stressed that the persistent traffic hold-up remained a major concern for the Assembly.

He added that other inner road repairs would be undertaken soon and expressed gratitude to the government for its prompt intervention.

