Xhaka joins Sunderland

Sunderland have completed the signing of former Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka, from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

The Switzerland international has signed a three-year deal with the newly promoted Premier League side.

The Black Cats will pay an initial £13m fee for the Swiss midfielder, with the potential for an extra £4m in add-ons.

Xhaka, who spent seven years at Arsenal before joining Leverkusen in 2023, will wear the number 34 shirt at the Stadium of Light.

Xhaka made 297 appearances at Arsenal, winning two FA Cups and briefly captaining the side before leaving in 2023.

In Germany, Xhaka guided Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title during his opening season at the club.

However, he expressed a desire to return to the Premier League following Xabi Alonso’s departure as head coach at the end of last season.

Xhaka’s arrival takes Sunderland’s summer spending past the £100m mark.

The Swiss is the club’s seventh summer signing, following the arrivals of Enzo le Fee, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo Mandava, Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra.-BBC