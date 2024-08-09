Young Agripreneurs Forum partners 6 additional institutions
TO inspire the next generation of agricultural entrepreneurs with work -readiness skills, the Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC) and the Mastercard Foundation have extended the Young Agripreneurs Forum (YAF) to six additional institutions.
The new partners include, C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences; AkentenAppiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development; Damongo Agricultural College; Kwadaso Agricultural College; EjuraAgric College and MechanisationCentre and Ohawu Agricultural College.
The newly formed YAF associations has already embarked on intensive hands-on training in various agribusiness ventures.
These include oyster mushroom production, creating recycled woven slippers from agricultural materials, honey production, and seed production.
Speaking about the impact of the Forum in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Executive Director, reiterated the need for empowering young people by equipping them with relevant entrepreneurship skills that can support and enhance the agricultural sector.
“At KIC, we are committed into transforming young people into agripreneurs, by introducing them to employment opportunities within the entire agricultural value chain,” he said.
He said, “Through these initiatives, KICcontinues to demonstrate its commitment to driving agricultural innovation and creating lasting impacts in communities by equipping young agripreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.’’
The initiatives, he said, were designed to equip young people with essential income-generating and employable skills, enabling them to explore diverse opportunities within the agricultural sector.
“They also aim to empower them to become self-reliant entrepreneurs, capable of sustaining and expanding their agribusiness ventures. The establishment of YAF chapters and the subsequent training programmes represent a significant step towards fostering a new generation of innovative and entrepreneurial individuals within the agricultural sector,” he explained.
YAF is a student-led interactive forum where tertiary students can share and exchange ideas, interests and engage in activities pertaining to agriculture.
BY TIMES REPOTER