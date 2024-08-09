Young Agripreneurs Forum partners 6 additional institutions

TO inspire the next gen­eration of agricultural entrepreneurs with work -readiness skills, the Kosmos In­novation Centre (KIC) and the Mastercard Foundation have ex­tended the Young Agripreneurs Forum (YAF) to six additional institutions.

The new partners include, C. K. Tedam University of Tech­nology and Applied Sciences; AkentenAppiah-Menka Uni­versity of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development; Damongo Agricultural College; Kwadaso Agricultural College; EjuraAgric College and Mech­anisationCentre and Ohawu Agricultural College.

The newly formed YAF as­sociations has already embarked on intensive hands-on training in various agribusiness ventures.

These include oyster mush­room production, creating recy­cled woven slippers from agricul­tural materials, honey production, and seed production.

Speaking about the impact of the Forum in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Executive Director, reiterated the need for empow­ering young people by equipping them with relevant entrepreneur­ship skills that can support and enhance the agricultural sector.

“At KIC, we are committed into transforming young people into agripreneurs, by introducing them to employment opportuni­ties within the entire agricultural value chain,” he said.

He said, “Through these initiatives, KICcontinues to demonstrate its commitment to driving agricultural innovation and creating lasting impacts in communities by equipping young agripreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.’’

The initiatives, he said, were designed to equip young people with essential income-generating and employable skills, enabling them to explore diverse oppor­tunities within the agricultural sector.

“They also aim to empow­er them to become self-reli­ant entrepreneurs, capable of sustaining and expanding their agribusiness ventures. The establishment of YAF chapters and the subsequent training programmes represent a signif­icant step towards fostering a new generation of innovative and entrepreneurial individuals within the agricultural sector,” he explained.

YAF is a student-led inter­active forum where tertiary stu­dents can share and exchange ideas, interests and engage in activities pertaining to agricul­ture.

BY TIMES REPOTER