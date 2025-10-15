Zoomlion executive proposes household waste levy to boost collection efficiency

Managing Director of Zoomlion Private Services, Doris Kwekwor Adjei, has called for the introduction of a household waste levy to improve Ghana’s waste collection system.

She believes the new approach will help address payment challenges faced by waste management companies and ensure more efficient service delivery.

Mrs. Adjei suggested that Ghana could adopt Singapore’s model, where the government collects waste fees directly from residents and pays contractors afterward.

“It’s a very brilliant system they have in Singapore which makes their waste contractors more effective. The government takes payments directly from citizens and then pays the contractors at the end of the month. This is supported by proper tracking systems that record the tonnage of waste collected,” she explained.

She further proposed that the levy could be added to existing utility bills, such as electricity or water, to make payment more convenient for residents and reduce the burden on contractors.

“Instead of waste companies going door to door to collect fees, government can take it up, add it to citizens’ bills, and pay the contractors directly. This will help us work more efficiently and improve waste management across the country,” she said.

Mrs. Adjei emphasised that government support will be essential in implementing such a system, which she believes could significantly enhance sanitation in Ghana’s cities and communities.

By: Jacob Aggrey