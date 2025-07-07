Zubimendi joins Arsenal for £60m
Arsenal have completed the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in a deal worth almost £60m.
The Spain midfielder is the Gunners’ second signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrival of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for £5m.
They are also in talks to sign Sporting striker, Viktor Gyokeres, for £70m.
Zubimendi, who rejected an approach from Liverpool last summer, came through the ranks at Real Sociedad before becoming a regular in their first team.
The 26-year-old deep-lying midfielder – who played 236 times for the Spanish club, scoring 10 goals – has signed a five-year deal.
“This is a huge moment in my career,” said Zubimendi. “It’s the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are.
“I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come.”
Last season Zubimendi was part of the side beaten 4-1 at Old Trafford as Sociedad, who finished 11th in La Liga, were knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United.
He helped his country win Euro 2024, coming on for Manchester City’s Rodri at half-time in the final against England as Mikel Oyarzabal’s goal claimed the trophy for Spain.
He has 19 caps and has become a regular for Spain as a result of Rodri being sidelined last season by a serious knee injury. —BBC