Zubimendi joins Arsenal for £60m

Arsenal have complet­ed the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in a deal worth almost £60m.

The Spain midfielder is the Gunners’ second signing of the summer transfer window, follow­ing the arrival of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for £5m.

They are also in talks to sign Sporting striker, Viktor Gyokeres, for £70m.

Zubimendi, who rejected an approach from Liverpool last summer, came through the ranks at Real Sociedad before becoming a regular in their first team.

The 26-year-old deep-lying midfielder – who played 236 times for the Spanish club, scoring 10 goals – has signed a five-year deal.

“This is a huge moment in my career,” said Zubimendi. “It’s the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are.

“I set my sights on Arsenal be­cause their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come.”

Last season Zubimendi was part of the side beaten 4-1 at Old Trafford as Sociedad, who finished 11th in La Liga, were knocked out of the Europa League by Man­chester United.

He helped his country win Euro 2024, coming on for Man­chester City’s Rodri at half-time in the final against England as Mikel Oyarzabal’s goal claimed the trophy for Spain.

He has 19 caps and has become a regular for Spain as a result of Rodri being sidelined last season by a serious knee injury. —BBC