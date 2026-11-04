115 Ga-Adangme students receive full tertiary scholarships

A total of 115 needy but brilliant tertiary students from the Ga-Adangme State have been awarded full scholarships under a joint initiative by the RNAQ Foundation and the Mantse Foundation.

The beneficiaries, who were selected through a rigorous process, received their scholarship awards at a ceremony held at the residence of the Ga Mantse in Accra last Monday.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that financial difficulties do not prevent deserving young people from completing their tertiary education. It is also expected to help restore and sustain the Ga State’s tradition of academic excellence, leadership and service to society.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by pursuing excellence and becoming worthy ambassadors of the Ga-Adangme heritage.

He said their selection was based on merit and not luck, and urged them to make the most of the opportunity offered by the scholarship.

“Average is not why you were chosen; excellence is. You are the foundation on which we will build a new and beautiful Ga-Adangme State, far more glorious than what came before us,” he said.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II urged the students to draw inspiration from distinguished Ga-Adangme personalities who had made significant contributions to education, medicine, law, journalism and national development.

Among those he mentioned were the publisher of the Accra Herald, Charles Bannerman; historian Carl Christian Reindorf; lawyer Thomas Hutton-Mills; medical pioneers Dr Benjamin Quartey Papafio and Dr Frederick Nanka Bruce; Mabel Dove; medical doctor Matilda Clerk; and the founders of Accra Academy.

The Ga Mantse further admonished the beneficiaries to reject mediocrity, remain confident and embrace the responsibility of contributing to the rebuilding and development of the Ga State.

For his part, the Founder of the RNAQ Foundation, Mr Richard Nii Armah Quaye, said the scholarships fulfilled a commitment by the two foundations to ensure that no deserving student’s education was cut short because of financial difficulties.

He, however, cautioned that the scholarships were strictly performance-based, warning that beneficiaries whose academic performance declined would be withdrawn from the programme.

BY VICTORIA NORTEY

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