President John Dramani Mahama has paid a courtesy visit to veteran Ghanaian photographer and filmmaker, Dr Chris Hesse, in recognition of his invaluable contribution to the preservation of Ghana’s historical and cultural heritage.

Dr Hesse is renowned for documenting the life and presidency of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The visit, which took place at Dr Hesse’s residence at South La Estate Square, gave the President the opportunity to interact with the celebrated photographer and acknowledge his remarkable role in documenting some of the most significant moments in Ghana’s political and cultural history.

During the visit, President Mahama recounted his longstanding relationship with Dr Hesse, whom he affectionately described as Uncle Chris, and recalled his immense contribution to preserving Ghana’s historical film archives.

The President disclosed that he became more closely acquainted with Dr Hesse during his tenure as Deputy Minister for Communications, when the veteran filmmaker drew his attention to the deteriorating state of historical film materials held at the Information Services Department.

He explained that several reels of archival footage had suffered extensive deterioration due to age and poor storage conditions, particularly following the transfer of the Ghana Film Industry to private operators, whose modernisation efforts did not adequately prioritise preservation.

President Mahama recalled that through Dr Hesse’s intervention, efforts were made to retrieve and preserve some of the materials, including film copies that had been kept at the Rank Xerox laboratory in London.

He further recounted how government intervened to settle outstanding payments to prevent the destruction of the preserved materials, although the footage was eventually returned to Ghana and deposited at the Ghanaian Embassy in London after subsequent payments were discontinued.

According to the President, Dr Hesse subsequently took on the responsibility of ensuring that the historical footage was retrieved and digitised to safeguard it for future generations.

President Mahama expressed appreciation for the veteran photographer’s dedication, noting that some of the historical footage from Ghana’s early post-independence era, now accessible on social media and other platforms, is a result of Dr Hesse’s painstaking preservation efforts.

He described the work as an important contribution to national memory and the preservation of Ghana’s history, particularly the legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The President was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Yussif Issaka Jajah, who led officials from the Ministry and its agencies in representing the Sector Minister, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, who is currently out of the country.

The visit underscored the importance of recognising individuals whose dedication and professional contributions have helped preserve Ghana’s historical records, cultural identity and national heritage for present and future generations.

Other officials present included the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Maame Efua Houadjeto; the Executive Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Dr Collins Rawlings Nunyonnam; the Executive Director of the National Film Authority, Kafui Danku; the Director of Culture and Creative Arts at the Ministry, Divine Kwame Owusu-Ansah; the Chairman of the National Film Authority Board, Mr Ivan Quashigah; and the Director of Human Resources at the Ministry, Mr Otto Langmagne, among other officials.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme