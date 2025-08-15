15 hours of ‘hell’ on Ofankor-Nsawam road …Commuters, travellers, trucks stranded in massive gridlock

The Amasaman–Medie section of the Ofankor–Nsawam road was blocked for more than 15 hours from Thursday evening to late Friday, leaving thousands of commuters, long-distance travellers and heavy-duty trucks stranded in a massive gridlock.

Vehicles travelling between Accra and the Northern Region, as well as other Sahelian neighbouring countries, were caught in the standstill, unable to move for the entire period. Many passengers heading towards the Medie stretch were compelled to walk from Satellite or resort to commercial motorbikes (Okada) to reach their destinations.

Those unable to find alternative transport, particularly long-distance travellers and drivers, were forced to spend the night on the road.

The disruption occurred when two articulated trucks loaded with goods overturned and blocked the road at Satellite.

This incident created a backlog of traffic stretching to Amasaman on both sides. From about 5:00 p.m. on Thursday until late Friday, no vehicular movement was possible.

It was only at 10:00 a.m. on Friday that the road was cleared to allow traffic to flow.

However, even after the obstruction was removed, traffic moved at a snail’s pace due to the poor state of the road and the heavy congestion.

Large potholes have developed along the stretch, some turning into ‘gullies’, while pools of water have collected in certain sections, making travel difficult and dangerous.

This reporter, who resides at Gakorpe near Doboro, was also caught in the gridlock and had to spend the night on the road.

Some commercial minibuses (trotro) and smaller vehicles that got wind of the blockade earlier diverted through adjoining communities before rejoining the main road to either enter or exit Accra.

Several drivers who spoke to the Ghanaian Times expressed frustration at the situation and appealed to the government to release funds for the contractor to resume work on the road.

An articulated truck driver, Philip Mensah, transporting cement, lamented: “I have never slept on this section of the road before, but here I am. I have to deliver this consignment before the end of the day, and look , I am stuck in the middle of the road.”

A fuel tanker driver, Michael Ansah, expressed concern for his safety. “I am worried because the product I am carrying is flammable and can catch fire easily,” he said.

Another driver, Evans Appiah, who was transporting perishable goods, feared his consignment could go to waste.

“The products need refrigeration, and any delay will spoil them. The government must pay the contractor so work can continue,” he appealed.

A Taxi driver, Emmanuel Ofori also recounted how a routine trip turned into a nightmare.

“I was just dropping a customer at Medie, only to pass the night on the road.” he said.

Work on the 33.4-kilometre international road linking Ofankor to Nsawam, part of the Accra–Kumasi road (National Route 6), has stalled. The contractor, Maripoma Enterprise Limited, which is undertaking the $346.5 million project, has moved its equipment from the project site at Amasaman.

The project, which commenced in July 2022 and was initially expected to be completed in 2024, was granted an extension to May 2025. However, the contractor is no longer on site, and work has come to a halt.

When completed, the road is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Accra–Nsawam route, boost socio-economic activities along the corridor, and facilitate trade between Ghana and its Sahelian neighbours such as Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria.

In the meantime, commuters and drivers on the route continue to endure severe delays and hazardous driving conditions, with Thursday’s incident serving as yet another reminder of the urgent need for the completion of the project.

FROM KINGSLEY ASARE, SATELLITE