186 NACOC cadet officers commissioned

One hundred and eighty-six cadet officers enrolled with the Narcotic Con­trol Commission (NACOC) who were trained in mandatory Basic Narcotic Cadet Programme have graduated.

The officers made up of 72 fe­males and 114 males were graduat­ed at a parade held at the Leader­ship Training School, Eastern Naval Command at Tema on Wednesday.

They underwent a six and a half months training in areas such as, pharmacology of drugs, financial investigations, profiling of passengers, documents fraud and intelligence cycle.

Speaking at the function, the Minister of The Interior, Mr Mubarak Mohammed Munta­ka, stated that the fight against illicit drugs was not merely a professional duty, “at best it is a moral obligation to protect our communities, our families and future”.

He said the occasion, therefore, marked an important feat in the country’s collective effort to com­bat the menace of illicit drugs and ensure the safety and wellbeing of the citizenry.

He lauded the new zeal and drive by NACOC to fight the use and trafficking of illicit drugs and was confident that NACOC would continue the relentless effort.

He further commended the Flag Officer Commanding of the training school, Commodore Solo­mon Asiedu-Larbi and his team for their commitment to excellence.

“Your institution has earned a reputation as one of the finest in the country, and this ceremony is a testament to the high standards you uphold,” he said.

He stressed that recent increase in the seizure of illicit narcotic drugs and the arrest of suspected drug traffickers was an indication of government’s renewed fight against illicit drugs hence making Ghana unattractive to illicit drugs trafficking syndicates.

He urged NACOC to adopt diverse approaches, saying that, enforcement alone was not enough.

“We must enhance rehabili­tation efforts and international cooperation to tackle this menace at its roots.”

The Overall Best and Best in Academics awards went to Cadet Yamyolia Nahajat Anan­ga Wuntima, Best in Drill and Best in Physical Training (male) awards were won by Cadet Law­rence Edem Mensah, Best in Physical Training (female) and Best in Shooting were awarded to Cadets, Margaret Kudiabor and Richard Kobetta

FROM IAN MOTEY, TEMA