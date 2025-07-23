2,000 Blue Water Guards to be trained by the end of the year – Lands Minister

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emanuel Armah Kofi Buah has announced that government is on course to train 2,000 Blue Water Guards by the close of 2025 to help protect the country’s rivers and water bodies from the impact of illegal mining.

During his presentation at the Government Accountability Series held at the Jubilee House, the minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, explained that the Blue Water Initiative remains a key strategy in government’s fight against environmental destruction caused by galamsey.

The Government Accountability Series is an initiative by the Ministry of Information, in collaboration with civil society organisations, aimed at keeping public officials accountable to the people they serve.

Mr. Kofi Buah noted that over 450 Blue Water Guards had already completed training and were actively working in various parts of the country.

He revealed that a second group of 530 personnel is expected to graduate on Friday, July 25.

“These officers are not armed but are trained to act as environmental intelligence agents. Their job is to monitor activities, engage communities, and promote awareness about the dangers of illegal mining and the need to protect our natural resources” he stated.

He highlighted that the presence of the guards is already having a positive impact in some mining areas, with residents becoming more aware of the importance of clean water and sustainable practices.

The minister revealed that the second phase of the Blue Water Initiative will focus on restoring polluted rivers by removing harmful chemicals and returning water bodies to their natural state.

“Feasibility studies for this phase are currently underway,” he remarked.

Mr. Buah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the environment and ensuring a more sustainable future for all Ghanaians.

By Jacob Aggrey