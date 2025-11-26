2025 future of digital countries Africa summit launched in Accra

The 2025 Future of Digital Countries (FDC) Africa Summit has been launched in Accra.

The event, scheduled for tomorrow, November 27, 2025, at the Kempinski Hotel, is under the theme “Strengthening Africa’s Digital Future Through Innovation and Collaboration.”

It is aimed at advancing West Africa’s digital transformation through stronger digital governance, innovation and improved cooperation among governments and private institutions.

The Summit is a regional platform that brings together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, academics, development partners and investors.

It focuses on digital governance, digital infrastructure, innovation and building resilient digital systems for inclusive growth.

Ghana was chosen as host because it has one of Africa’s strongest digital ecosystems, supported by active fintech innovation and strong government commitment to digitalisation.

A key highlight is the participation of a high-level Egyptian delegation representing one of Africa’s fastest-growing digital economies. Their involvement is expected to deepen South–South cooperation and strengthen technology partnerships across the continent.

In his opening remarks, the CEO of the Ghana Digital Centres Limited, Dzifa Gunu, said Ghana’s digital economy has grown steadily because of sustained investment in innovation hubs, tech parks and youth programmes.

“Our aim is to create an environment where young innovators can build solutions that are relevant to Ghana and the continent,” he said.

He noted that the Centre has been running entrepreneurship and digital training programmes that are helping start-ups build business skills and attract investors.

He added that these initiatives will continue as Ghana prepares to mark the Centre’s 10th anniversary in 2026.

Mr. Gunu indicated that Ghana remains open to partnerships from across Africa, including Egypt.

He said Egypt’s participation enriches the Summit because both countries share a commitment to supporting young people with the tools needed to thrive in a digital future.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana said Egypt considers Ghana a trusted partner in Africa’s digital advancement.

He noted that the two countries share long-standing cultural and economic ties, which continue to grow stronger through technology and innovation.

He said Egypt’s digital transformation agenda aligns with Ghana’s, making collaboration essential for building regional digital markets and supporting cross-border investment.

“Africa must build its digital future together, not in isolation,” he said.

The Ambassador added that Egypt’s delegation to the Summit is ready to explore new partnerships with Ghanaian institutions and private companies.

He stated that joint projects in AI, digital finance, cybersecurity and digital health would benefit both countries.

Executive Director of the Africa Center for Digital Transformation (ACDT), Mr. Kwesi Atuahene highlighted the need for Africa to build digital systems that are trusted, secure and designed for local needs.

He noted that Africa’s young population presents a major opportunity, but only if countries invest in skills and innovation.

Representing the Minister of Health, the director research, statistics and information management at the ministry, Dr. Wisdom Atiwoto emphasized that digital tools and artificial intelligence will help improve healthcare delivery.

He outlined plans to use technology to manage hospital data, improve supply chains and support maternal health outcomes.

By: Jacob Aggrey