2025 Orange Summit: Fidelity Bank Empowers Young Entrepreneurs for Smarter Future

Fidelity Bank Ghana has hosted its annual Orange Summit, signaling a strategic shift toward integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart systems into Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The event, held in Accra under the theme “Smart Business, Smarter Future,” celebrated the bank’s commitment to nurturing future-ready businesses through its comprehensive Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative (FYEI).

Organised in collaboration with strategic partners, the Orange Summit serves as the cornerstone of FYEI, which includes the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Fund (FYEF) and Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF). The summit attracted over 100 participants, including young business owners, investors, policymakers, and development partners.

Participants shared insights on innovation, governance, and resilience, equipping young entrepreneurs with tools to innovate, compete, and build resilient ventures in a rapidly digitising economy.

Speaking at the event, Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability and CSR at Fidelity Bank, reflected on the transformational impact of the Orange Corners Innovation Fund since its inception.

“OCIF is first a funding programme but more importantly, it’s a catalyst for transformation,” she said. “Since its launch in 2021, at the height of the pandemic, the initiative has supported over 112 entrepreneurs across agribusiness, fashion, technology, and the creative industries.”

“With a total fund size of GH¢14.3 million, the programme has disbursed GH¢22.3 million through its revolving mechanism, with GH¢7.1 million still actively working in the economy. Collectively, our entrepreneurs have created over 1,000 jobs, expanded production, and built sustainable businesses with visible results,” she added.

She reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to expanding FYEI and highlighted Fidelity’s women-focused entrepreneurship interventions with ACCION and the Coca-Cola Foundation, as well as collaborations with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, RVO, and other partners to scale OCIF’s impact through 2030 and beyond.

Mr Jeroen Verheul, Dutch Ambassador to Ghana, reinforced this commitment, saying, “Our partnership with Fidelity Bank has grown into something deeply rooted in Ghanaian soil. We see ourselves as planting a seed that is cared for by Ghanaian institutions and people, and that will grow into a strong Ghanaian tree.”

He emphasised that training, capacity building, and financing are crucial because global challenges require decisive private sector action alongside government efforts.

The event also celebrated outstanding achievements within the FYEI ecosystem, with 10 exceptional entrepreneurs honoured for excellence, resilience, and innovation.

One awardee, Mr Gideon Dendzo, Founder and Team Lead of Giddins Ghana Ltd, shared his testimony: “OCIF believed in us, and that belief became the seed of transformation. We have created jobs, trained young women, expanded production, and taken Ghanaian-made products to the global market. This recognition reminds us that the model works and with greater support, we can do even more.”

Edna Engmann, Head of Transformation Programmes at Fidelity Bank, highlighted how AI and smart technologies can drive innovation, strengthen governance, improve financial literacy, and help entrepreneurs adapt to changing market realities.

Participants also gained insights into Ghana’s tax regime and how young businesses can structure operations for long-term financial health during a presentation by Mr Dominic Naab from the Ghana Revenue Authority.

BY TIMES REPORTER

