2026 Accra B’ball League returns after death of player

The 2026 Greater Accra Basketball League resumed at the El-Wak Sports Stadium following an enforced break occasioned by an unfortunate medical emergency that led to the passing of Michael Arhin, a player of Coldstore, on May 20.

Following consultations with stakeholders, the competition resumed in his honour with exciting games across all divisions.

At the Division 1 level, defending champions, Knights, showed class with a dominant 87–54 win over Reformers, Magic secured a 52–39 win over the University of Ghana.

Tusk Basketball Academy also impressed with a 73–56 victory over the Ghana Navy, as Abubakari Suleman was named player of the Game with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

In an all-service clash, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) edged the Ghana Air Force 65–62 in a tense encounter.

The Men’s Division 2 saw Burma Camp Kings edge out Dunk Grassroots 55–53, Ghana Immigration delivered an emphatic 83–60 victory over Tesano Youth with Titans beating Gbawe Basketball Academy 69–61.

The Women’s division opened with an all-civilian clash, between Galaxy and Aces with the former securing a 52–40 victory. Reformers followed with a solid 60–39 win over Army, powered by Promise Ofori’s 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Navy also recorded a 50–41 victory against Police while defending champions, GRA, recorded the biggest win of the day, overwhelming Braves 88–16.

According to the competition officials, matches of Coldstore have been put on hold pending the final funeral rites of Michael Arhin, scheduled for June 27.-Shesports360

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