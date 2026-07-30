2026 C’wealth Games: Injury forces Ghanaian boxer out, Azamati misses out on medal

Ghanaian boxer, Desmond Pappoe, yesterday withdrew from his quarter-final bout at the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games after failing a fitness test.

Pappoe was scheduled to take on Ghanaian born Canadian fighter, Joshua Ofori, for a place in the semi-finals but a shoulder injury rendered that impossible.

The Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) explained in a state that the decision followed a comprehensive medical assessment by Team Ghana’s medical personnel.

“Following a comprehensive medical examination by Team Ghana’s medical personnel, Desmond has been declared medically unfit to compete,” the association said.

It added that the withdrawal was made with consultations involving the medical team, coaches and Games officials, with the athlete’s health and long-term wellbeing taken into consideration.

The CGA expressed its support for Pappoe and praised his efforts in qualifying for and preparing for the Games.

The association said it expected the boxer to make a full recovery and return to international competition in the future.

“Team Ghana remains focused on delivering strong performances across all disciplines at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games,” the statement added.

In another disappointing development, Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati finished seventh in the men’s 100m final at the Games in Glasgow, clocking 10.11 seconds to conclude an impressive sprint campaign.

Azamati reached the final after producing consistent performances in the earlier rounds, recording 10.00 seconds in both the preliminary round and semi-final to equal his season’s best and secure his place among the championship’s elite sprinters.

Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme claimed the gold medal in dominant fashion, setting a Games Record (GR) and National Record (NR) of 9.83 seconds. Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy won silver with an Area Record (AR) and Personal Best (PB) of 9.85 seconds, while Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi took bronze in 9.90 seconds.

Although he narrowly missed out on the medals, Azamati’s run to the final underlined Ghana’s growing strength in sprinting.

Fellow Ghanaian Abdul-Rasheed Saminu also impressed during the championships, advancing to the semi-finals alongside Azamati, as both athletes demonstrated Ghana’s depth in the men’s sprint events.

Their performances provide further encouragement for Ghanaian athletics as the nation continues to build towards future major international competitions.

Emmanuel Eseme – 9.83s (GR, NR) Lachlan Kennedy – 9.85s (AR, PB) Kayinsola Ajayi – 9.90s7 . Benjamin Azamati – 10.11s

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