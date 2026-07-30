Black Satellites face Burkina Faso today

The Black Satellites will aim to bounce back today when they face Burkina Faso at the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Ghanaians suffered a 4-2 defeat to the Flying Eagles in their group opener on Monday, leaving them with a difficult mountain to climb in the subsequent games.

Head coach, Maxwell Konadu, supervised the team’s recovery and preparation from Tuesday and are in good spirit to face the Burkinabes who would also be coming strongly against the Satellites.

Konadu and his players are determined to respond with a strong performance against Burkina Faso as they seek their first points of the competition and strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

Coach Maxwell Konadu has given hint of altering his tactics after conceding two easy goals against Nigeria, believing such a move was crucial in masterminding their first win of the sub-regional tourney.

Ghana will conclude its Group B campaign against Togo on Sunday, August 2, with qualification to the next phase still firmly within reach.

The competition offers the Black Satellites an invaluable platform to strengthen team cohesion, gain high-level competitive experience and continue building towards next year’s continental showpiece on home soil.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q