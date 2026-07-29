Black Queens kick off WAFCON campaign against Cape Verde today

Ghana’s Black Queens will begin their quest for honours at the ongoing 14th edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, taking on debutants, the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde, at the Moulay Rachid Stadium, today.

As the third-best team from the last edition, the Black Queens enter the tournament with two key missions: first, to secure a semi-final appearance that will guarantee them an automatic slot at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil; and second, to make their first-ever bid for the WAFCON trophy.

Having been three-time runners-up in 1998, 2002, and 2006, and with a third-place finish at the 2024 edition, the Black Queens are considered one of the tournament favourites, owing to the team’s recent ascendancy.

Facing the Blue Sharks, who stunned the continent by qualifying for the finals for the first time in their history by defeating 2024 quarter-finalist Mali, the Black Queens will be expected to deliver an exceptional performance to secure all three points, before other crucial Group D fixtures against fellow contenders Cameroon and Mali.

On paper, Ghana appears to be the firm favourites, especially entering the tournament as the continent’s fourth-best ranked team.

However, facing a relatively unknown opponent makes the tie a potentially tricky one for the Black Queens.

A win today would set a strong tone for a successful tournament, and Coach Bjorkegren is well aware of this, despite admitting that the match looks dicey due to the limited information available on today’s opposition.

Like their male counterparts, the Blue Sharks have already made history by reaching their first-ever WAFCON.

They appear poised to draw inspiration from the men’s team’s performance at the recent FIFA World Cup and aim to write another Cinderella story, beginning today.

Regardless, Coach Bjorkegren has prepared his team for the long haul, starting with a positive result today.

In skipper Portia Boakye, Benedicte Simon, Grace Asantewaa, Jennifer Cudjoe, Evelyn Badu, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Alice Kusi, Doris Boaduwaa and Princella Adubea, he has trusted lieutenants whose ranks have been bolstered by the arrival of Alexandra Tay, Abena Anoma Opoku, and Sharon Sampson, who are expected to carry the team over the line.

For the Blue Sharks Head Coach, Silveria Nedio, their qualification reflects remarkable progress, even though they remain among the lowest-ranked sides in the competition and novices at this level.

Coming up against a powerhouse like Ghana presents a daunting task, but they are ready to show up and give their best to compete today.

A 5-0 loss to the Atlas Lionesses in a final friendly game ahead of the tournament served as a humbling reality check, giving them a taste of what to expect.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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