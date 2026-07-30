Tampico to headline Accra Inter-City Marathon

The Accra Inter-City Marathon will make its highly anticipated return on Saturday, October 10, with a major new milestone as Tampico becomes the official headline sponsor.

Now in its fourth edition, the race will officially be known as the Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon and is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants from across Ghana, including elite athletes, recreational runners, keep-fit clubs, fitness enthusiasts, schools, and corporate teams.

Fady Helou, Director of Sales and Marketing at Acadia Industries Limited, welcomed the partnership, saying: “At Tampico, we believe in bringing people together through moments of energy, fun, and healthy living.”

“We are proud to partner with the Accra Inter-City Marathon and establish ‘Tampico Day’ as an annual celebration that inspires Ghanaians to embrace an active lifestyle.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting communities and creating memorable experiences for families, athletes, and consumers across the country. We look forward to welcoming Thousands of participants to what promises to be Ghana’s biggest and most exciting road race.”

Mr William Ezah, Race Director of the Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon, expressed his appreciation to Acadia Industries Limited for coming on board with Tampico as the title sponsor.

“The Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon, organised to commemorate Tampico Day, is designed to bring people together in a celebration of health, fitness, and community while creating a memorable experience for athletes, participants, and spectators alike.

“We are looking forward to welcoming over 2,000 participants, including professional athletes, keep-fit clubs, fitness groups, race lovers, schools, and corporate organisations, to celebrate fitness and healthy living on Tampico Day. We are grateful to Acadia Industries Limited for making Tampico the headline sponsor and for sharing our vision of promoting wellness through sport,” he stated.

Since its inception in 2022, the Accra Inter-City Marathon has grown into one of Ghana’s premier road racing events, promoting middle- and long-distance running while encouraging healthy lifestyles and community participation.

With Tampico’s support, the 2026 edition is expected to be the biggest yet, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to inspiring active living and creating meaningful connections with consumers across Ghana.

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