Cameroon’s Eseme storms to 100m Commonwealth gold

The men’s 100m final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will be remembered as a historic moment for African athletics.

Emmanuel Eseme claimed the gold medal with a spectacular performance, breaking the Commonwealth Games record and delivering Cameroon’s first-ever podium finish in the men’s 100m event.

Under rainy conditions and challenging weather in Scotland, Emmanuel Eseme defied the odds to become the men’s 100m champion with a time of 9.83 seconds, surpassing the Commonwealth Games record previously held by Ato Boldon since Kuala Lumpur 1998.

“It was an incredible race! I was surprised by the time I achieved. I didn’t want the weather to become an obstacle because everyone was competing in the same conditions, so I couldn’t complain. If I complain, it means everyone complains, so I just wanted to have as few complaints as possible,” said the Cameroonian sprinter, who admitted he was surprised by his achievement.

Eseme’s victory carries special significance for his country, as it represents Cameroon’s first medal in the history of the Commonwealth Games men’s 100m.

The sprinter also became the third African athlete to win the title in this event, further strengthening the continent’s presence in one of the most prestigious competitions in world athletics. Previous African champions include South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala.

The final also featured outstanding performances from other elite sprinters.

Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy surprised the field by securing the silver medal, while Nigeria’s Kanyinsola Ajayi claimed bronze in a high-level race featuring some of the Commonwealth’s top speed specialists.

Kennedy’s result also marked the first time an Australian athlete reached the podium in this event at the Commonwealth Games.

With this result, Glasgow 2026 adds another unforgettable chapter to athletics history. Emmanuel Eseme not only captured the 100m gold medal but also wrote a golden page for Cameroon and proved that African sprinters continue to compete among the elite of world athletics.-beinsports

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