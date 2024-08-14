3rd Social, Behaviour Change Summit opens in Accra

THE 3rd Social and Be­haviour ChangeSummit opened in Accra yester­day with a call for strengthened multi-sectoral partnership to drive innovations that promote positive health seeking behaviours among the populace.

The Summit, Organised by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and USAID, providesa platform for stakeholders to delve into evidence-based strategies, ground-breaking research, and ex­plore innovative solutions that have the potential to transform health systems.

On the theme; ‘Achieving Uni­versal Health Coverage through Evidence-Based Social and Behavioral Change (SBC) Interven­tions,’this year’s conferencefocuses on equitable access to healthcare, primary healthcare and preventive services, community engagement and participation, innovative ap­proaches, policy and advocacy for SBC integration.

In a speech, the Director-Gen­eral of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, indicated that achieving Universal Health Cover­age (UHC) demanded collaborative efforts across healthcare sector, ed­ucation, policy makers and beyond to build a resilient health system that “leaves no one behind.”

According to him, achieving UHC went beyond merely pro­viding access to healthcare but required a comprehensive approach that addresses both the supply and demand sides of healthcare delivery.

Dr Kuma-Aboagyeexpressed the need for stakeholders to innovate, continuously leveraging on technol­ogy and community engagement strategies in order to reach margin­alised populations effectively.

“By fostering partnerships and embracing innovation, we can create resilient health systems where individuals and communities can have access to essential health services without financial hard­ship, which is the core principle of UHC,” he said.

The D-G further highlighted that, evidence-based SBC interven­tions were pivotal in driving sus­tainable health outcomes under the UHC framework, adding that they do not only inform but empower individuals and communities to adopt healthier behaviours thereby reducing the burden of preventable diseases such as malaria, hyper­tension, diabetes, tuberculosis and diarrhoea.

Moreover, he stated that the road to UHC was fraught with challeng­es such as financial constraints, infrastructure gaps, and socio-cul­tural barriers, however, it also pre­sented immense opportunities to stakeholders in the health sector.

“Today, we have at our disposal unprecedented tools and knowl­edge to catalyse change. It is incumbent upon us to harness these opportunities, confront challenges head-on, and chart a course towards a healthier and more equitable future for all.

Let us reaffirm our commit­ment to actionable outcomes by translating evidence into impact that is mobilising resources, scaling effective interventions, and advocating for policies that prioritise health equity,” he stated.

The Acting Director of the Health Promotion Division, GHS, Mrs Mabel KissiwahAsafo, reiterated that SBC was crucial in shaping health behaviours, influencing policies, and ultimate­ly improving health outcomes for communities around the globe.

She expressed hope that the three-day summit would provide invaluable insights into how to effectively implement SBC interventions to achieve universal health coverage.

BY CECILIA LAGBA YADA