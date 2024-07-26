4th KGL Foundation Regional U-17 Colts Championship kicks off
The best U-17 players from the 10 Regional Football Associations (RFAs) have converged on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Centre at Prampram to battle for honours at this year’s KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U-17 Colts Championship.
This year’s edition, the fourth,was launched on Wednesday at the offices of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and kicked off yesterday. It will run until August 8.
Reigning champions, Ashanti Region, have been drawn in Group A alongside Central, Bono Ahafo, Volta, and Northern regions, while Greater Accra are paired with the Western, Eastern, Upper East and Upper West regions in Group B.
The winners will receive a trophy plus medals, with the second and third-placed teams receiving medals and other logistics. There will also be awards for the top scorer, best player, best goalkeeper, and discovery of the tournament.
Each participating team will receive two sets of match jerseys, 50 footballs, and two sets of bibs and cones.
All matches will be officiated by young referees selected from the GFA’s flagship “Catch Them Young” refereeing policy.
An Executive Council Member of the GFA, Dr Randy Abbey, who performed the launch, expressed gratitude to the KGL Foundation for partnering the FA to develop young football talents.
“The impact of the partnership with the KGL Foundation on Ghana’s youth football has been immense. Several players from previous editions have gone on to join and feature for clubs in both the Ghana Premier League and the Division One League,” he noted.
The Programmes Manager at KGL Foundation, Nii Sarpei, also expressed delight at the progress made since his outfit’s decision to invest in youth development.
He emphasisedthe company’s commitment to support the Championship, which serves as a critical platform to identify and develop future stars.
BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY