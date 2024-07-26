4th KGL Foundation Regional U-17 Colts Championship kicks off

The best U-17 players from the 10 Regional Football Associa­tions (RFAs) have converged on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Centre at Pram­pram to battle for honours at this year’s KGL Foundation Inter-Re­gional U-17 Colts Championship.

This year’s edition, the fourth,was launched on Wednes­day at the offices of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and kicked off yesterday. It will run until August 8.

Reigning champions, Ashan­ti Region, have been drawn in Group A alongside Central, Bono Ahafo, Volta, and Northern regions, while Greater Accra are paired with the Western, East­ern, Upper East and Upper West regions in Group B.

The winners will receive a trophy plus medals, with the second and third-placed teams receiving medals and other logis­tics. There will also be awards for the top scorer, best player, best goalkeeper, and discovery of the tournament.

Each participating team will receive two sets of match jer­seys, 50 footballs, and two sets of bibs and cones.

All matches will be officiat­ed by young referees selected from the GFA’s flagship “Catch Them Young” refereeing policy.

An Executive Council Mem­ber of the GFA, Dr Randy Ab­bey, who performed the launch, expressed gratitude to the KGL Foundation for partnering the FA to develop young football talents.

“The impact of the partner­ship with the KGL Foundation on Ghana’s youth football has been immense. Several players from previous editions have gone on to join and feature for clubs in both the Ghana Pre­mier League and the Division One League,” he noted.

The Programmes Manager at KGL Foundation, Nii Sarpei, also expressed delight at the progress made since his outfit’s decision to invest in youth development.

He emphasisedthe compa­ny’s commitment to support the Championship, which serves as a critical platform to identify and develop future stars.

