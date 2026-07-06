Kim Lars names provisional squad for WAFCON 2026

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Björkegren has named a 25-player provisional squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The squad features a blend of experienced and emerging talents drawn from clubs across the best leagues.

Among the notable inclusions are captain Portia Boakye, Grace Asantewaa, Princess Marfo, Alice Kusi, Evelyn Badu, Stella Nyamekye, Jennifer Cudjoe, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Princella Adubea, all expected to play key roles in Ghana’s campaign.

The provisional list also includes home-based players such as Cynthia Konlan Fiindib, FC Samartex Ladies, Osman Huzeima, Jonina Ladies and Ajegipina Zakaria of Ampem Darkoa Ladies highlighting the continued presence of players from the Women’s Premier League.

The Black Queens will soon resume camping in readiness for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will compete in Group D, where they face Cape Verde on July 29, Cameroon on August 2, and Mali on August 6, with all three matches scheduled to be played at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.