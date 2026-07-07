Cambridge University RLFC arrives in Ghana for landmark Rugby League tour

The Cambridge University Rugby League Football Club has arrived in Ghana ahead of a landmark week-long tour aimed at strengthening international sporting links and supporting the continued growth of Rugby League in the country.

Members of the Cambridge University RLFC on arrival

The touring squad landed in Accra yesterday to begin a seven-day programme of competitive fixtures, coaching, school visitations and community engagement.

Organised by the Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG), the tour reflects the growing relationship between Ghanaian rugby league and one of England’s oldest and most prestigious university sporting institutions.

Members of the Cambridge University RLFC

The visit follows the successful tour of the Oxford University Rugby League Club in 2022, further highlighting Ghana’s emergence as an international destination for university rugby league and reinforcing the RLFG’s commitment to building long-term partnerships through sport.

While in the country, the Cambridge team will play three matches, beginning with a 9-a-side fixture against the University of Ghana Rugby League team today, face the President’s XIII (national Team B) on Thursday before concluding their stay with an international fixture against the national team the Ghana Leopards on Sunday.

All three matches will be hosted at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium in Accra at 3pm each day.

Away from the pitch, the Cambridge delegation will on Wednesday visit and train with students at Englebert and Futurestars Charity schools, provide rugby development sessions and engage with some community organisations all in a bid to promote cultural exchange alongside sporting competition.

The RLFG says the visit represents another milestone in its efforts to expand the sport through international partnerships and provide Ghanaian players with opportunities to compete against high-quality opposition.

RLFG General Manager Jafaru Mustapha said the tour demonstrates how rugby league can create lasting relationships beyond competition.

“This is a proud moment for rugby league in Ghana. Welcoming Cambridge University is a reflection of how far the sport has developed in recent years. We believe this tour will inspire young players, strengthen international friendships and leave a lasting legacy for rugby league in Ghana.”

The Cambridge squad will remain in Ghana until 13 July before returning to the United Kingdom.

With three matches, school visits, coaching clinics and community engagement activities scheduled throughout the week, the tour is expected to leave a lasting legacy for players, coaches and young people, while further enhancing Ghana’s reputation as an emerging nation in international rugby league.