Don’t let criticism dampen you – Sports Minister Kofi Adams charges Black Stars

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has urged the Black Stars to learn from their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign and stay focused on upcoming assignments after Ghana’s defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32.

Addressing the team after the game at Kansas City Stadium, Hon. Adams praised the squad’s performance despite the exit.

“We have what it takes to partake in every World Cup and get out of the group stages and even go further,” he said.

The minister added that “So, we didn’t make it. Our wish was that we would have carried the day. But we played so well and I believe we don’t regret we went in. Everybody is congratulating us that we have a good team. It means you exhibited something good on the pitch.”

The Sports Minister called on the players to treat mistakes made in the tournament as lessons for the future.

“What we need is, the very few mistakes that we made becomes a learning platform for all of us. You become a better player of yourself in the various roles that you play in the team. It should not dampen you,” he said.

Mr. Adams echoed Coach Carlos Queiroz’s team-first philosophy and reminded the players that national duty continues with the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers ahead.

He added, “Like the coach said, he has a team and not individual skilful players. So, we came as a team, we played as a team, we are returning as a team. And to continue our individual careers also. So, it is not the end of international competitions. We are going to be calling on you, and you would have to be responding to these calls for the various qualifiers that are ahead of us.”

He also had a message for the players regarding public reaction to the team’s exit.

“The country is grateful for what we have done. Let’s learn lessons out of whatever situation that arose and brought us to this point. I know as we leave here, those of you who love to go on social media, you will see all manner of postings and all manner of analysis and all manner of criticisms,” he said.

“Please and please, you are professional ballers. Let no such comment dampen anyone. If for anything, it should motivate you to do more. Those who are watching, they will do their own analysis. Don’t let it dampen any one of you. It should motivate you to be a better person of yourselves,” he advised.

“You came as a team, you have played as a team, you have done what we can do and we have reached this point. We are grateful for the service you rendered the country and the country is grateful.” The Minister added.