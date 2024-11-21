524 diasporans granted citizenship

About 524 Af­rican diasporans were on Tuesday granted Ghana­ian Citizenship at an official ceremony held at the Accra Inter­national Conference Centre.

As part of the ceremony, all 524 swore the oath of allegiance administered to them by a justice of the Court of Appeal.

The admission and granting of citizenship status to members of the African diaspora was the third of such granted under the Pres­idency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The naturalisation of the 524 diasporans formed part of the government’s agenda to reconnect the African continent with the diaspora which began with the “Year of Return” in 2019 which also commemorated the 400 years since the first enslaved Africans were transported to the Americas.

President Akufo-Addo de­scribed the event as a significant milestone in reconnecting the Af­rican diaspora with their ancestral roots.

He recalled historical signifi­cance of the occasion, stressing that “Your ancestors left these shores in circumstances that were tragic and inhumane. Today, we embrace you as our own—as fel­low citizens of this nation and as part of the Ghanaian family.”

The President urged the new citizens to see their new status beyond merely holding a passport, stressing that “It is about embody­ing values such as respect, equity, and peace. These are the principles that define us as a people, and we invite you to make them your own as you integrate into our society.”

He expressed the hope that they would contribute to the develop­ment of Ghana.

“Your skills, knowledge, and ex­periences from all over the world enrich our nation. Whether in education, healthcare, technology, or the arts, you have the poten­tial to drive Ghana’s growth,” he emphasised.

President Akufo-Addo also acknowledged the role of the dias­pora in reshaping global percep­tions of Africa.

“You are human bridges connecting us across the Atlantic. Your presence dispels misconcep­tions and tells a new story of unity, pride, and potential,” he noted.

The Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, said the recognition and granting of citizenship followed in the illustrious tradition of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of the country, George Padmore and Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois in their quest to promote Pan-Africanism.

He said this effort had remained both the cornerstone and the unique cliché of Ghana’s foreign policy.

“This tradition, which you have rekindled, is demonstrated by your endorsement of a number of programmes such as the develop­ment and launch of the Diaspora Engagement Policy, which favours both Ghanaians and Diasporans,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of African Diaspora Community, Rabbi Helevi Kohien, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the new citizens of Ghana to President Akufo-Addo for his personal interest in making the ceremony a success.

