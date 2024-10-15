5th Mountain Bike race set for Oct 19

Over 100 cyclists within Accra and beyond will line up for this year’s Mountain Bike race set for Ashi­yie on Saturday.

The event, the fifth edition, would see cyclists ride in com­petitive and leisure categories to almost promote healthy activities.

The event, according to organisers, Emmagee Fitness Centre (EFC) would start at the Adenta community school and end at the EFC.

It is open to young and adult riders.

Speaking to the Times Sports, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EFC, Emmanuel Antwi, explained that they would use the event to nurture cycling talents for the country.

The event, he said, would be conducted according to the race course of age and distance.

He noted that age five to six would compete in 3km, seven to eight years would engage in a 5km race while age nine to 10 would go for 10km.

He added that age 11-12 would ride for 11km, 13-14 years for 15km, 15-16 years to ride for 20km with men and women would compete in the ultimate 30km Race.

He further stated that winners in each category would walk away with GH¢1,000, second would take home GH¢700 while the third positions receive GH¢500.

“There would also be prizes for the first 10 riders in each cat­egory with other special awards to be given to some riders for their commitment,” he stated.

He expressed appreciation to sponsors including Kowri, Divine, Run Ghana, Gladiators Cycling Club, DHL, Jibu and Bulley Audit and Accounting Services for their support.

Organisers, he said, would put in place measures to ensure all cyclists were protected on the road in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.