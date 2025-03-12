8 vehicles, tanker burnt at fuel station explosion in Techiman

Eight vehicles including a fuel tanker got burnt completely when a fuel station caught fire at Baamire in the Techiman municipality of the Bono East Region.

Reports gathered indicates that the incident happened when the fuel tanker was discharging fuel at the station on Friday when it caught fire in the process.

The vehicles ravaged by the fire includes, two buses, five ma­trix cars, and a fuel tanker which was discharging the fuel at the time.

Speaking to the media on Mon­day, the Deputy Public Relations officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, ADOI Alex King Nartey, said the Techiman fire station received a distress call around 7pm on that fateful day but their fire tender was out of Service, adding that they had to fall on Nkoranza fire station which took some hours before arriving at the scene.

ADOI King Nartey added that the fire could have been brought under control should the Techi­man fire station had a fire tender.

He stated that before their personnel could arrive, the fire had engulfed the whole place, destroy­ing everything on site.

He also mentioned that some of their personnel were attacked by residents around the vicinity who pelted them with stones which disrupted their operations.

Moreover, he called on the people to desist from such nega­tive acts indicating that the lack of retooling of the service with new fire tenders was hugely affecting their operations.

According to him there was no casualty.

He explained that most of their fire tenders had outlived their usefulness, adding that since 2011 government was yet to retool the service with new fire tenders.

