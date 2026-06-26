A Plus announces plans for Africa’s largest solar energy facility in Gomoa

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has announced plans to develop what he describes as the biggest solar energy facility in Africa to support industrial growth in the country.

Mr. Obeng in a one on interview with Ghanaian Times journalist, Edem Tsortorme said affordable and reliable energy is key to achieving his development agenda for Gomoa and attracting businesses to Ghana.

According to him, he has been travelling across the world to engage investors interested in developing low-cost energy solutions for the country.

“We are currently in the process of developing what we believe will be the biggest solar energy facility in Africa,” he said.

He explained that the project is expected to reduce the cost of electricity and make Ghana more attractive to investors and manufacturers.

Mr. Obeng compared Ghana’s energy costs with those of China, noting that cheaper electricity in the Asian country has made it a preferred destination for manufacturing.

“If you look at the energy cost in China and compare it to the energy cost in Ghana, you understand why many people choose to produce in China instead of producing in Ghana,” he said.

The MP expressed confidence that significant progress would be made on the project before the end of the year.

He revealed that his recent trips abroad were aimed at attracting investment into the country.

According to him, he has held meetings with mobile phone manufacturers, producers of mobile phone accessories, ceramic manufacturers, car parts companies and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Mr. Obeng said many of the companies have shown interest in investing in Ghana because of the country’s strategic location.

He stressed the need for Ghana to move beyond exporting raw materials and instead focus on producing finished goods locally to create jobs and strengthen the economy.

“We want to produce goods with our raw materials so that Ghana does not continue to live in an enclave economy,” he said.

By: Jacob Aggrey