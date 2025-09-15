The Ghana Bar Association must be non-partisan in the discharge of their duties – Dominic Ayine urges

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Ayine, has called on the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) to remain non-partisan in the discharge of its duties.

He said the credibility of the legal profession would be at risk if the bar allowed itself to be influenced by political interests.

Speaking at the GBA 2025/ 2026 annual general conference, Dr. Ayine reminded members that their first allegiance was to the Constitution and the Republic, not to any government or opposition party.

He stressed that for over three decades, the GBA had played an important role in helping the Supreme Court interpret and enforce the law, but outside the courtroom, its advocacy had often lacked consistency.

Dr. Ayine pointed to past cases such as the 2015 petition against the former CHRAJ Chairperson, Loretta Lamptey, and the 2017 petition for the removal of Electoral Commission Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, where the bar remained silent.

He noted that the association only found its voice during the petition against former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, a stance he said coincided with the position of the opposition.

He questioned why the bar acted differently in those situations, especially since all three cases involved women of repute who held positions in key constitutional bodies.

Dr. Ayine urged the GBA to be the conscience of the republic, saying lawyers must defend the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and the rights of citizens regardless of which political party was in power.

He warned against inviting foreign interference in Ghana’s constitutional matters, saying international collaboration should be limited to professional exchanges and not politics.

He further encouraged the GBA to promote integrity among its members, strengthen pro bono services to support the poor, and embrace digital reforms such as e-filing and electronic court records to modernize the justice system.

According to him, the destiny of Ghana is tied to the integrity of the legal profession.

He added that if lawyers stand firm, the country will also stand firm, but if they falter, the republic will stumble.

By: Jacob Aggrey