Clubs asked to apply for SSNIT Clearance Certificates ahead of new season

Clubs competing in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), Division One League (DOL) and Women Premier League (WPL) have been urged to apply for their Clearance Certificates from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to meet the deadline set for them.

An Executive Committee member of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Mr Nkoo Joseph, who made the call yesterday stated that the clubs must secure the certificates to beat the July 27 deadline.

In a chat with the Times Sports, Mr Joseph said the certificates can be obtained in any SSNIT branch to complete registration requirement before the start of the football season.

According to him, obtaining the SSNIT Clearance Certificates and filling them was one of the requirements captured under the Club Licensing programme implemented by the Club Licensing Board (CLB) to ensure that contributions were made for players to enjoy decent lives after retirement.

“This is a requirement that must be met before the start of every football season,” he added.

He added that “The Club Licensing Board usually requests for SSNIT Clearance Certificates from the clubs before the beginning of every season. The clubs would be requested to provide the certificates twice in a season –before the beginning of the season and on commencement of the second window.”

This exercise, Mr Joseph stated, ensures the effectiveness of the Standard Player Contract and enables the officials to monitor the activities related to payment of SSNIT Contributions for footballers.”

As a GHALCA EXCO member, Nkoo believes that it is part of his mandate to educate the clubs and remind them of their statutory requirement as limited liability companies.

He said the contributions offer a lot of benefits to players in retirement.

Among schemes available to athletes are Old Age Pension which is paid monthly to replace part of the lost income of a member; Survivors’ Lump Sum paid when a member (footballer) dies in active service or a pensioner dies before age 75; Invalidity Pension to a member (footballer) who is declared permanently unfit to work due to physical or mental disability (regardless of age) and Emigration benefits which is paid to foreign players of the scheme.

Mr Nkoo also urged the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ghana Athletics and the other federations to encourage their athletes to join the scheme.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

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