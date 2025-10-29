Abla Dzifa Gomashie Launches the “Ananse Heritage Project”

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has launched the Ananse Heritage Project, an innovative cultural initiative aimed at reviving Ghana’s legendary folklore hero, Kweku Ananse, through animation and digital storytelling.

The project, spearheaded by Parables Animation Studio, seeks to reconnect Ghanaian youth with traditional values while promoting creativity and cultural pride.

Gomashie commended the initiative, describing it as a bridge between tradition and technology, and reaffirmed the government’s support for the creative sector.

Distinguished guests, including Prof. Kobby Mensah, Dr. Wale Okediran, Mr. Phil Philips, and Simone Giger, lauded the project and pledged their support toward its success.