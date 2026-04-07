Accommodation, Transportation Sorted for Over 700 Fans for FIFA World Cup — Ablekuma South MP Reveals

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South, Mr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, has assured over 700 Ghanaian supporters travelling to the United States of America (USA) to support the Black Stars of their safety and security during the tournament.

He said all the necessary arrangements, including accommodation and transportation, had been made by the Mayor of Worcester, Massachusetts, Mr Joseph Petty, and other key stakeholders.

Mr Vanderpuije gave the assurance when he interacted with journalists yesterday at the Accra International Airport, following a four-day official trip to Worcester, Massachusetts.

During the visit, the MP engaged Mr Petty to ensure Ghanaian supporters enjoy the global football tournament in a harmonious environment.

Speaking to the media, Mr Vanderpuije, who also serves as Chairman of the Committee established to facilitate and coordinate the mobilisation of Ghanaian fans, said Mr Petty and his administration had expressed their commitment to work with the government through Ashton Travel and Tour to ensure the safety of supporters.

“They also look forward to meeting our fans who are coming and have made arrangements by way of accommodation, transportation, centres, and whatever needs to be put in place by the city authorities,” he stated.

He added that plans were underway to establish collaboration between Accra and Houston to enable both cities to engage in exchange programmes and share ideas and practical solutions in areas such as sanitation, education, and cultural exchange.

“We know the Black Stars will win, but after the team have won, life still goes on. And so, the city of Houston is prepared to work with the city of Accra. They want to bring their people to Accra for business and cooperation in several ways,” Mr Vanderpuije stressed.

He noted that he visited the training facility at Bryant University, where the Black Stars will camp during the World Cup, describing it as being in very good condition.

Mr Vanderpuije thanked the government and all partners for ensuring the safety of supporters, as well as Ashton Travel and Tour for facilitating and sponsoring his trip to Worcester.

For his part, the former MP for Korle Klottey, Mr Nii Armah Ashitey, said the trip transcended football and offered Ghana an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations with the USA in key areas.

He urged fans travelling to support the Black Stars to comport themselves, noting that residents of Worcester, including the Ghanaian community, were eager to welcome them.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Back of House Concept, Mr Kelvis Quaynor, encouraged Ghanaians to take advantage of the collaboration between Ghana and the USA to promote and grow their businesses.

The proclamation initiative, originally spearheaded by Mr Quaynor, focuses on collaboration in fan engagement activities, cultural exhibitions, interfaith events, and community partnerships.

By Benjamin Arcton Tettey

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